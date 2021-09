Black Lives Matter leader targeted in another 'swatting' incident, LAPD says

EMBED >More News Videos LAPD officers responded to the home of Black Lives Matter co-founder Melina Abdullah in what may have been a prank or "swatting" incident.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A leader of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles who was targeted in a swatting incident last year was the victim of another apparent false emergency call Thursday, authorities said.Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the residence of Melina Abdullah about 9:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Wellington Road, near Washington Boulevard after receiving a call that Abdullah's young son had contacted police claiming Abdullah had overdosed on pills and requested assistance, police Capt. Stacy Spell told the Los Angeles Times.A unit and a supervisor was sent to Abdullah's home to check on her, Spell said.Spell told The Times officers "were able to determine that she was not in any danger" after a neighbor was able to contact Abdullah and notify her that police were at her door.The responding officers ultimately determined the report was a false emergency call for service intended to elicit a large police response to the location.