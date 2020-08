EMBED >More News Videos The Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles wants to let the community know what they want to see change after the death of George Floyd.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Black Lives Matter activist Melina Abdullah's home.The LAPD says they received a call saying someone was holding three people hostage, and demanding $1 million in ransom.Police believe it might have been a swatting call.Abdullah said she and her family are fine.Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident.