'Black Lives Matter' to be painted in front of Trump Tower in New York

NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

....horrible BLM chant, “Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”. Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2020

You also don’t know that NY’s Finest are now a majority people of color. They already know Black Lives Matter.



There is no “symbol of hate” here. Just a commitment to truth.



Only in your mind could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 1, 2020

NEW YORK -- The words "Black Lives Matter" will be painted on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower on Thursday.Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to take part in the painting.The project was delayed a couple times and President Donald Trump tweeted that the "sign" would denigrate Fifth Avenue, calling it a "symbol of hate."De Blasio responded in a tweet showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement."Here's what you don't understand: Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation," the mayor said. "Your 'luxury' came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."The mayor also said a majority of the NYPD are people of color.Artists in New York are creating more and more murals to bring positive attention to the Black Lives Matter movement."It's very important and it's very important that we are able to come together, so we can come together around a singular cause," artist Dianne Smith said. "This is really important.""Black lives ALWAYS mattered and we are trying to teach you we never had a deficit in our self-image. We had a deficit in how you would treat us," Rev. Al Sharpton said.Mayor De Blasio has pledged to paint multiple black lives matter murals across the city.