Politics

Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death- LIVE

Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of people marched through downtown Los Angeles in a Black Lives Matter protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The march resulted in a violent confrontation with police and the shutting down of the 101 Freeway near downtown.

An estimated 500 to 1,000 people participated in the event, starting near City Hall and then marching through downtown.

It appears the event was not cleared with city officials in advance as there was a minimal police presence in the area.

Video: Protesters smash window of CHP cruisers near downtown LA
EMBED More News Videos

Black Lives Matter protesters surrounded a police car and smashed a back window during a demonstration in Los Angeles.



Crowds were blocking downtown streets in the area of Temple and Los Angeles streets as they carried signs and stood still in the intersection.

The crowds seem packed tightly together, with few people observing social distancing. The use of masks appeared to also only be sporadic.

The march was a reaction to the death of Floyd and video showing an officer placing his knee of Floyd's neck while he was handcuffed on the ground.

At one point, dozens of protesters wandered onto a part of a road near downtown and surrounded a CHP cruiser.

The cruiser tried to escape the crowd and someone smashed the back window with a skateboard.

As the CHP car tried to flee, a man rode on the car's hood for a few seconds, then fell off and appeared to hit his head as he fell to the ground. He then remained motionless as a crowd gathered around him.

A second CHP vehicle tried to assist and was also surrounded and had its window smashed. That vehicle also left.

Video shows police officer kneeling on neck of George Floyd before his death

EMBED More News Videos

The video that was shared online shows the man pleading that he couldn't breathe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countydowntown lablack lives matterprotestpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video captures violent confrontation between deputy, driver in Lynwood
Newsom: California gym reopening guidelines coming soon
Face masks included under plan to reopen LA County schools
TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler arrested on drug charges
Man, dog killed in Long Beach hit-and-run during police chase
46 more DMV field offices to reopen on Thursday
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Show More
Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine: Poll
Nonprofit spreads love in Ventura community with food distribution
COVID pandemic: Is it safe to travel yet?
No prom? No problem: 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny
Official: California is moving too quickly to reopen churches, salons
More TOP STORIES News