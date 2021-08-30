Family-run martial arts studio celebrates 40 years in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Ohana means family and that's the motto and driving motivation behind Kingi's Kajukenbo's martial arts school for the entire four decades it's been open."We've never had any idea when we opened up the school that it was going to last like this," said Rick Kingi Sr., senior grandmaster and founder of Kingi's Kajukenbo. "I just wanted to teach martial arts."At Kingi's Kajukenbo's martial arts studio in Inglewood they have 40 years of karate, memories and hard work, but they said the biggest legacy after 40 years is family."They are family, they're extended family," said Deren Tadlock, a parent of a student attending the martial arts school. "We like it so much that a month after our children joined, my wife and I joined as well. So, we spend 90% of our time here."Since opening its doors to the Inglewood community in 1981 the dojo has been a staple. In 2010, Rick Kingi gave ownership of the dojo to his youngest son Robert, but he said he loves that everyone remains involved including his grandchildren."Because our kids are so involved with us, it just carries on," said Rick Kingi. "It's really a blessing because we get to see them teach what we were teaching 40 years ago.""It's kind of crazy to step into my dad's shoes," said Robert Kingi. "The type of legacy that was established here and the track record that my dad set, and just his notoriety among the martial arts world, it was a lot to take on."The Kingis say it's the community that's made all the difference."Places like this is good for the community, because I've seen my father in action," said Ronald Kingi, a 9th degree grandmaster. "Again, that's my dad, that is my hero, but I've seen him be a father to probably thousands of kids""We don't just teach kids kicking and punching," said Rick Kingi. "It's about growing up, about being a better person and about having confidence in yourself."