'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' reunites original cast, tackles emotional story

HOLLYWOOD -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" aims to break records, and revive the late season box office. Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o returns to the franchise, and says she feels movie fans will want to go on this new "ride" to Wakanda.

The film confronts issues of grief and mortality. From the beginning, we learn that T'Challa, ruler of the African kingdom of Wakanda, has died. One of the film's stars, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, is thrilled fans can finally see how the franchise is handling the tragedy that happened both on screen, and off, with the death of Chadwick Boseman.

"I wanted them to go watch it, and they can find out and they could tell me what they think," said Nyong'o.

The film reunites many members of the cast of the original "Black Panther" film. And director Ryan Coogler fits a lot of content into the film's two hours and 41 minutes!

"Making this film was a feat. It was a feat to make, there was a lot of story to cover. And what I love about how Ryan works on a story is that he creates heroes, he creates villains, but the villains have heroic intentions," said Nyong'o. "And so there is an empathy that you feel as an audience for the villains that only complicate your relationship to the entire story. So he grabs you from all ends, and then you're just like, riveted and you have to go on this ride."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is in theaters now.

