ukraine

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pledge to match donations for Ukrainian refugees up to $1 million

By Theresa Waldrop
EMBED <>More Videos

Putin puts Russia's nuclear forces on high alert

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are promising to match every donation up to $1 million for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine, the couple said on social media.

"In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support," Reynolds wrote Saturday on Twitter in promoting donations to the United Nations refugee agency.

Lively posted a UNHCR photo on Instagram showing a child, saying the agency is "providing life saving aid."



Ukrainians crowded onto trains and waited in long lines for hours to leave the country after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on Thursday. About 368,000 refugees have managed to leave, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen help feed refugees in Ukraine: 'We must come together'
EMBED More News Videos

"I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack," he wrote on Twitter. "We must come together as a force for good!"



EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said Sunday the European Union needs to prepare for millions of refugees to arrive.

"It's very difficult to guess how many, but I think we should be prepared for millions," Johansson said.
The UN agency said that because of "years of violence," more than two million people had left Ukraine even before Russia troops invaded last week, and almost three million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year.

"Those fleeing for their lives need immediate shelter, protection and safety," the non-profit USA for UNHCR said on the site where donations can be made.



The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebritymoneyrussiawarukrainenationalpoliticsu.s. & worlddonationsrefugees
UKRAINE
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian invasion
Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen helps feed refugees in Ukraine
How NATO factors into the Ukraine-Russia conflict
TOP STORIES
Putin puts nuclear forces on alert as troops bombard Kyiv
What are sanctions? A look at West's toughest measures yet on Russia
Japan says 'at least one' North Korea missile fired
Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen helps feed refugees in Ukraine
Nearly half of Biden's 500 million free COVID tests still unclaimed
1 dead, 6 injured in crash on Malibu Canyon Road
Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian invasion
Show More
How NATO factors into the Ukraine-Russia conflict
Russian seizure of Chernobyl nuclear plant sparks health concerns
'Peace Paddle' event hopes to uplift young Black surfers in SoCal
Celebrating 75 years of Pioneertown, where the old West lives on
Man wanted allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl in Orange County
More TOP STORIES News