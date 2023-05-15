Blake Shelton honored with star on Hollywood Boulevard

Gwen Stefani joined her husband Blake Shelton as the country singer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Country music superstar Blake Shelton has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Shelton was joined by wife Gwen Stefani, as well as family members from Oklahoma and colleagues from "The Voice" Carson Daly and Adam Levine.

"I kinda stopped checking things off my list of accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, Shelton said. "So this is just icing on the cake."

Shelton's star on Hollywood Boulevard is in front of Amoeba Records near Argyle Avenue.

Stefani and Shelton met on "The Voice" and married in 2021.

"The reason Blake Shelton is is here on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is he is part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream," Stefani said. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true."