Cave Fire: Wind-driven blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A wind-driven brush fire erupted in the mountains above Santa Barbara, prompting mandatory evacuations Monday afternoon.The blaze started around 4 p.m. off Highway 154, along East Camino Cielo near Painted Cave. So far, the blaze, dubbed the Cave Fire, has burned 3,100 acres, Cal Fire said.Mandatory evacuations have been issued, with boundaries expanded from Ontare Road to Fairview Avenue north of Cathedral Oaks, according to Santa Barbara city officials.Multiple fire engines, along with hand crews and a water-dropping helicopter were at the scene.Strike teams from neighboring counties have been called in to help. Los Angeles County Fire also sent a "Firehawk" firefighting plane to assist with the effort.There were no immediate details on whether any homes have been damaged from the blaze.Highway 154 is closed between Highway 192 and Highway 246, according to sister station KEYT.