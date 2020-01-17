Random bleach attack: Woman's face burned at NYC subway station

CHELSEA, Manhattan -- A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of another woman on a subway platform in New York City is in police custody.The attack happened in broad daylight - at 12:40 p.m. Thursday - at the 14th Street station on 7th Avenue.Police say the 37-year-old victim was waiting for a 1 train when she was approached by a woman who suddenly threw bleach in her face then fled.The suspect, 46-year-old Lakeesha Tyler, was charged with assault on Friday. The victim suffered burns. She was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex for treatment.The chemical also sprayed onto the clothes of some bystanders who witnessed the attack.Surveillance video shows the suspect was carrying the bleach in a water bottle. She was last seen wearing a black coat and some very distinctive black striped socks.