famous death

Danny Tanner Remembered: 'Full House' cast shares memories of Bob Saget

Bob Saget reprised his role of Danny Tanner for the Netflix spin-off 'Fuller House' for five seasons.
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia native, 'Full House' star Bob Saget remembered

PHILADELPHIA -- Actor and comedian Bob Saget is being remembered by his friends and costars in the Hollywood community.

Saget was found dead in Florida on Sunday at the age of 65.

The Philadelphia native was best known for playing the widowed father of three Danny Tanner on ABC's "Full House" from 1987 to 1995. He reprised his role in the Netflix spin-off "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020.

Saget's costars on both shows reacted on social media to the star's death and shared fond memories of their friendships.

John Stamos

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."



Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."



Dave Coulier

"My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."





Candace Cameron Bure

"I don't know what to say Broken heart. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."





Andrea Barber

"This one hurts. He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with "Love you." Didn't matter how long or short we'd been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget - don't hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him.

Rest well, my dear friend. I have no doubt you are making everyone in Heaven laugh until their cheeks hurt, just as you did here on Earth."



John Brotherton

" His heart was abundantly full of love and kindness for others. Determined to make everyone smile and laugh and love a little more. He was truly the best.
.
.
.
Thank you for all the kind words of love and inspiration Bob You will be infinitely missed by all, forever. Rest in peace, love... and laughter..."



SEE ALSO: Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

Soni Nicole Bringas

"A terrible sad day."



Juan Pablo Di Pace

"An amazingly kind and generous man left us today. Will miss you a lot Bob. So so much..."



Elias Harger

"Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget. I was at the showing of my friend McKenna's movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting. He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I'm literally in shock. "



ABC Entertainment

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Bob Saget, who will always be a member of the ABC family. Whether playing a loving father on "Full House" or hosting the early years of "America's Funniest Home Videos" with his signature wit and charm, Bob always knew how to connect with families through heart and humor. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn the passing of such an incredibly gifted comedian and talent."



Netflix

"America's Dad (Broken heart) RIP Bob Saget"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcomedycelebrity deathsu.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FAMOUS DEATH
How Betty White shaped animal advocacy groups in Los Angeles
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
Anne Rice, author of 'Interview with the Vampire,' dead at 80
Plea deal reached on fentanyl charge linked to Mac Miller death
TOP STORIES
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
John Stamos, other celebrities react to death of Bob Saget
Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South LA
Pilot rescued moments before Metrolink train slammed into aircraft
LAUSD conducts COVID testing, distributes test kits as deadline looms
LA County again breaks single-day record for COVID cases with 45,584
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Show More
LA County firefighter who died after battling house fire honored
Producer Dwayne Hickman, who played Dobie Gillis, has died
People desperate for COVID test kits are turning to resellers online
2 victims, ages 15 and 16, wounded in Long Beach drive-by shooting
49ers clinch playoff berth by holding off Rams 27-24 in OT
More TOP STORIES News