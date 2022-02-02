bob saget

Comedy Store hosts farewell concert for Bob Saget

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Comedy Store hosts farewell concert for Bob Saget

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Late actor and comedian Bob Saget was honored with a farewell concert Monday at the Comedy Store. The event was put together by Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, daughters and friends.

The concert was hosted by comedian Jeff Ross, John Stamos and John Mayer. It also featured performances from Saget's friends Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, Jon Lovitz and more.

Read also | Bob Saget: Autopsy performed as new report details circumstances of how comedian was found
EMBED More News Videos

An autopsy on Bob Saget was performed Monday and while the full results could take months, the sheriff's office is detailing the conditions in which the comedian was found.



The sold out event will give proceeds to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Saget was involved with for years as his sister died of the disease.

The beloved comedian died at 65 in Orlando earlier in January.

Read more | How Bob Saget championed research for scleroderma, rare disease that claimed his sister's life
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwest hollywoodentertainmenttelevisionactorcelebrity deathscomedianbob saget
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
BOB SAGET
Bob Saget's widow reflects on comedian's last days
Bob Saget's widow posts heartfelt tribute to late comedian
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
How Bob Saget raised awareness for disease that claimed sister's life
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting threats against UCLA now in custody
Boulders in Koreatown neighborhood appear to block out homeless camps
French bulldog returned after owner robbed at gunpoint in DTLA
Boyle Heights considers opposing Vicente Fernandez street name plan
Wild brawl at Golden Corral in Pennsylvania caught on video
Sewage spill prompts closure of swimming areas in Long Beach
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Show More
Vanessa Bryant to receive honor for her leadership in sports
Tesla recall: 'Full Self-Driving' software runs stop signs
Rams surprise Inglewood business near SoFi Stadium with $25,000 grant
'Pam & Tommy' tells story of the sex tape that rocked the online world
Moses J. Moseley, 'Walking Dead' actor, dead at 31
More TOP STORIES News