Comedy Store hosts farewell concert for Bob Saget

The concert was hosted by comedian Jeff Ross, John Stamos and John Mayer. It also featured performances from Saget's friends Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, Jon Lovitz and more.
The sold out event will give proceeds to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Saget was involved with for years as his sister died of the disease.
The beloved comedian died at 65 in Orlando earlier in January.
