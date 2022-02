Comedy Store hosts farewell concert for Bob Saget

EMBED >More News Videos An autopsy on Bob Saget was performed Monday and while the full results could take months, the sheriff's office is detailing the conditions in which the comedian was found.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Late actor and comedian Bob Saget was honored with a farewell concert Monday at the Comedy Store. The event was put together by Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, daughters and friends.The concert was hosted by comedian Jeff Ross, John Stamos and John Mayer. It also featured performances from Saget's friends Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, Jon Lovitz and more.The sold out event will give proceeds to the Scleroderma Research Foundation , which Saget was involved with for years as his sister died of the disease.The beloved comedian died at 65 in Orlando earlier in January.