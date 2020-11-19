Arts & Entertainment

Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies at 28 in Encino

Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, died Wednesday in the Los Angeles area, police say.

Bobby Brown, left, and Bobby Brown Jr. at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, died Wednesday in the Los Angeles area, police said.

LAPD and firefighters responded to a medical emergency around 1:30 p.m. at a home on the 5200 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino. Police said they found a person not breathing and later identified the deceased as Bobby Brown Jr.

Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the death.

Landon Brown, Bobby Brown's oldest son, posted a tribute on Instagram with the caption "I love you forever King."

Bobby Brown Jr. is one of Bobby Brown's seven children. His mother is Kim Ward.

In 2015, Bobby Brown Jr.'s half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown died at 22 after she was found unconscious in a bathtub.

She was the only daughter between Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston.
