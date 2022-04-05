Arts & Entertainment

Bobby Rydell, singer known for 'Wildwood Days,' dies at 79

The 1950s teen idol was known for his hits 'Wildwood Days,' 'Volare,' 'Swinging School,' among many others.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Singer, Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell dies at 79

PHILADELPHIA -- Singer and Philadelphia native Bobby Rydell died on Tuesday at Jefferson Hospital, Action News has learned.

The 1950s teen idol was known for his hits 'Wildwood Days,' 'Volare,' 'Swinging School,' among many others.

Rydell also appeared in the movie 'Bye, Bye, Birdie' with Dick Van Dyke and Ann Margret in 1963.

The music legend was 79.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsmusic
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
1 injured in shooting on 91 Freeway in Carson
White House to extend student loan pause through August
Man fatally shot while driving on 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens
Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
Woman who can't smile due to rare condition signs with modeling agency
Earthquake simulator offers a preview of a magnitude 7.0 temblor
Show More
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
SoCal musicians perform at benefit concert for Ukraine refugees
Family mourns IE couple planning wedding killed by alleged DUI driver
County may permanently close Santa Clarita juvenile probation camp
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
More TOP STORIES News