Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to nearly 20K acres, evacuation warning in effect

Bobcat Fire Evacuations

Battling the blaze

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest has exploded in size to nearly 20,000 acres as several San Gabriel Valley foothill communities remain under an evacuation warning.The blaze has burned 19,796 acres and is at 0% containment after breaking out Sunday afternoon near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area of the forest. The U.S. Forest Service estimates the fire will not be fully contained until Oct. 15.Forecasters on Wednesday warned of Santa Ana winds impacting the fire's spread, but the winds were not as strong as predicted and the blaze moved to the east, crossing Highway 39.Several foothill communities near the Bobcat Fire are under an evacuation warning.Monrovia residents were warned of potential evacuations on Monday, and the warning was then expanded to include the communities of Arcadia, Duarte, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Pasadena, Altadena.Sierra Madre city officials also advised all residents north of Grandview Avenue to voluntarily evacuate due to the blaze.By Wednesday evening, the warning for Arcadia residents north of Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue was lifted, with officials saying the blaze has "generally progressed away" from the city. The city still advised residents to remain on alert for any weather changes that could affect the fire's spread.For residents still impacted by the evacuation warning, officials ask they have an evacuation plan in place and be ready to leave with necessary supplies and personal belongings. Vehicles should be fully fueled and facing out in driveways to be ready to leave immediately if mandatory evacuations are required.Evacuations were previously ordered for residents and Angeles National Forest visitors from Big Santa Anita Canyon, Mt. Wilson, San Gabriel Canyon and Monrovia Canyon, but by Wednesday evening no evacuation orders were in effect, according to the U.S. Forest Service.The American Red Cross said it opened an evacuation point at Santa Anita Park to assist people affected by the Bobcat Fire.The Fairplex in Pomona and Santa Anita Park are providing shelter to large animals. At least 300 horses can be sheltered at the Fairplex.All 18 national forests in California, including the Angeles National Forest, are closed due to the fire conditions across the state, the U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday."The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the state is historic," regional forester Randy Moore said in a news release. "These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that national forest visitors can recreate safely."USFS shut down eight national forests in the southern half of the state earlier in the week.Highway 39 at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road is shut down. The Angeles Crest Highway is closed from 10.6 miles east of La Canada-Flintridge to Islip Saddle.Structures were being threatened by the fire, according to Angeles National Forest officials.Firefighters focused Wednesday "on the southern area of the fire to take advantage of the favorable wind direction and protect foothill communities," according to a statement from the U.S. Forest Service.Air tankers, including a DC-10, "were able to make several drops of fire retardant on the southwest portion of the fire to reinforce and strengthen previously applied fire lines. Several more resources arrived at the fire late (Wednesday), including a sky crane helicopter and two more hotshot crews,'' the Forest Service said. A total of 652 personnel were assigned to the fire.Winds were expected to blow about 5-15 mph on Thursday, with gusts up to 25 mph, the National Weather Service reported.The blaze was burning in rugged terrain, creating plenty of smoke.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.