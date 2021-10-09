Pets & Animals

1st mountain lion to be rehabilitated and returned to the wild in California is found dead

EMBED <>More Videos

Cougar hurt in Bobcat Fire turns up in Monrovia backyard

MONROVIA, Calif. (CNS) -- A female mountain lion rescued in Monrovia last year after being injured in the Bobcat Fire and subsequently returned to the wild has been found dead, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday.

"Monrovia,'' as she was affectionately named, was treated for burn injuries to all four of paw pads last fall and became the first mountain lion to be rehabilitated and released back to the wild in California.

The lioness spent 10 months in the wild after her release and claimed a territory in the San Gabriel Mountains spanning roughly the distance of Azusa to Burbank -- about 67 square miles, with data from her satellite collar indicating that she died around Aug. 15 in the mountains above her namesake, Monrovia, according to a posting on Facebook by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

She died at the bottom of a deep canyon, and it took some time for the Department of Fish and Wildlife to reach her body.

"Although a field necropsy was ultimately unable to determine the cause of her death, the data we received from her collar shows that she successfully lived within the urban-wildland interface for nearly a year without ever being involved in human-mountain lion contact. This further illustrates that mountain lions can and do live among the communities in San Gabriel foothills,'' the Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

She was believed to be roughly 6 or 7 years old at the time she was rescued in September 2020, and was subsequently treated in Sacramento by wildlife veterinarians from the UC Davis School of Medicine and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Mountain lions can live up to 10 years in the wild.

The mountain lion gained 19 pounds on a diet of deer, rabbit and beef while being treated for serious burns'' to all four of her paws, and was released about 15 to 20 miles from Monrovia, so she was not put back into a fire-damaged area, a spokesman for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said shortly after her release last October.

Monrovia was subsequently seen multiple times via trail cameras -- walking with a male cat in one instance and appearing to have been healthy -- and was able to successfully hunt and kill deer after being released back to the wild, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmonrovialos angeles countymountain lion sightingcalifornia wildfiresbrush firebobcat firewildfire
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SWAT storms high-rise, fatally shoot man who held hostage in DTLA
Lyft driver claims he was beaten by 2 passengers near San Bernardino
Fresno: Mom who received $4.M judgement in police shooting is arrested
OC oil spill not the environmental disaster first feared
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive
Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
Santa Ana police release sketch of suspect in cold case murder
Show More
3 hostages rescued, suspect in custody after South LA standoff
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers shut out in 4-0 loss to Giants
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate
Trump's DC hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, documents show
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
More TOP STORIES News