LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- That's not your average neighborhood cat coming over the backyard fence.It's a bobcat, roaming around Los Feliz.Phoebe Tureen lives near Griffith Park: she spotted the bobcat in her yard Wednesday morning and took photos and video.She thinks it was stalking her bird feeder- not for the bird seed, but for the squirrels who eat from it.One of her neighbors told her he thinks he spotted the same bobcat on his security cam a few months back.