'The Bob's Burgers Movie' serves up humor, heart as TV favorite moves to the big screen

HOLLYWOOD -- The talented members of the voice cast in the animated TV series "Bob's Burgers" bring their show's humor and point of view to the big screen.

"I think the movie is a great introduction for people who haven't seen the show," said actor Eugene Mirman. "Plus Easter eggs for people who have."

The ensemble of actors who work on "Bob's Burgers" have been together for 12 television seasons. They found jumping to the big screen really wasn't much different... they just had more time!

"The movie i think was able to spend a longer schedule, right?," sad actor Kristen Schaal.

"They got to spend a lot of time on it tweak it and make it the thing they wanted," said Mirman.

"Animatin for movies is bigger .. beautiful.. took pride in making something fun for fans maybe draw new people at the same time," said actor John Roberts.

The story finds the Belcher family dealing with new problems: a sinkhole, a loan repayment, a murder mystery. But like the TV show, they find heart, humor, and a little music, to get through it all.

'It is a very dark time right now .. great movie to escape that .. for people that have never seen the show before... beautiful fans, good community," said Roberts.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" is in theaters now. You can catch 200-plus episodes of the TV series streaming on Hulu.

