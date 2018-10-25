Bodies of 2 women duct-taped together wash ashore in Manhattan near Hudson River

The women were found floating in the water on the Upper West Side.

NEW YORK --
Police released sketches of the women whose bodies were found washed up from the Hudson River off the Upper West Side.

At about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, police received a 911 call for two unconscious individuals in the vicinity of 68th Street and Riverside Park. Officers found the bodies lying on rocks near the river.

A police source tells Eyewitness News the bodies were bound together with duct tape, with tape around their waists and feet and then bound to each other, facing each other.

The victims were both in their late teens or early 20s. Both were fully clothed. There were no signs of trauma.

Sources believe the bodies washed ashore with the tide.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The victims have not been identified.
