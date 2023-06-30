Newly released body camera video shows Long Beach police shooting a man suspected of attacking several people.

Body camera video shows Long Beach police shooting man suspected of attacking several people

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police released new footage from an officer-involved shooting of a stabbing suspect.

On May 30, police shot 31-year old Mario Najara after he allegedly attacked five people with a screwdriver.

Body cam footage shows Najara with the weapon as he ignored officers commands.

New surveillance footage shows the suspect stabbing a man standing outside a restaurant.

That victim of the stabbing was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while four other victims received minor injuries.