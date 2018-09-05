Investigation underway after body found inside burned car in Westminster

Police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a burned out car in Westminster overnight.

By ABC7.com staff
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are investigating the discovery of a body inside a burned out car in Westminster overnight Wednesday.

The gruesome scene was discovered after Orange County Fire Authority crews extinguished the car fire shortly before 3 a.m. in the 6400 block of Industry Way.

Upon extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered a body inside the vehicle.

There is no immediately word on how the person died.

OCFA arson investigators and police detectives were investigating the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call 714-898-3315.
