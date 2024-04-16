Body found near riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens prompts homicide investigation

A homicide investigation was underway after a dead body was found near a riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens.

A homicide investigation was underway after a dead body was found near a riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens.

A homicide investigation was underway after a dead body was found near a riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens.

A homicide investigation was underway after a dead body was found near a riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens.

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway after a dead body was found near a riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to the area near 222nd Street and Wardham Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday after receiving a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found a person - believed to be a man - who had been shot to death.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where investigators placed evidence markers near what appeared to be shell casings near the body.