WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Body found near riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens prompts homicide investigation

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 1:28PM
Body found near riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens prompts investigation
A homicide investigation was underway after a dead body was found near a riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens.

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway after a dead body was found near a riverbed in Hawaiian Gardens.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to the area near 222nd Street and Wardham Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday after receiving a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they found a person - believed to be a man - who had been shot to death.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where investigators placed evidence markers near what appeared to be shell casings near the body.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW