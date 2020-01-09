Body wrapped in plastic and cardboard found in U-Haul truck in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body wrapped in cardboard and plastic was found inside a U-Haul truck in Fullerton Wednesday.

Anaheim police say the truck was rented in Anaheim, never returned, and then abandoned in Anaheim. U-Haul employees brought the truck to the Fullerton location on Orangethorpe Avenue so that they could take inventory of the contents of the truck.

While taking inventory, employees made the discovery and called Fullerton police around 1 p.m.

Police are calling this a suspicious death. Anaheim police have taken over the investigation because the truck was recovered in Anaheim.
