Bodycam video: Officers fire more than 70 rounds in 2018 Anaheim chase

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- We're getting our first look at body camera footage from a deadly police shooting in Anaheim last summer, and we're learning what the department has done about the officers involved.Alarming body camera video shows the beginning of the deadly police chase. Two officers are chasing a man they believe has a gun and a knife."Yes, he's hallucinating and as a matter of fact, he's armed," a caller is heard saying.On July 21 of last year, family members of Eliuth Nava called police saying he was acting erratically. He took off in his truck when they arrived.Newly released body camera video shows the two officers firing more than 70 times, most of it through the windshield of a moving car. Nava died at the scene."We have dismissed the primary officer involved and filed a notice of intent to discipline the other," explained Anaheim PD Chief Jorge Cisneros.Cisneros announced the dismissal of probationary Officer Kevin Pedersen and discipline of Officer Sean Staymates.He said the violations are still under investigation, but the chief and the mayor are making it clear that mistakes were made."We failed what we expect of ourselves and what the community demands of us," said Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu.Cisneros said the department continues to work with its civilian oversight committee to improve its policies and procedures.The announcement comes as the Orange County District Attorney announced there would be no criminal charges filed against the officers, pointing to Nava's actions and a BB gun he was holding -- believed to be real at the time.The D.A. went on to say he is "alarmed by this conduct, and along with the public, is relying on the Anaheim Police Department to fairly take any and all appropriate administrative actions."A family member of Nava's said they have not yet sought legal action against the city. They just think all of it could have been handled better.