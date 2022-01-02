Orange County hospital receives second bomb threat hoax in a week

EMBED <>More Videos

2nd bomb threat in a week at Orange County hospital

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (CNS) -- For the second time in a week, someone contacted an Orange County hospital falsely claiming a bomb was on the premises.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday that someone claimed there was a bomb at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills.

The sheriff's department established a perimeter and was working with hospital administration to look for a device, officials tweeted.

At 9:19 p.m., sheriff's officials tweeted: "After a complete search of the hospital and the surrounding area, it has been determined that the threat to the hospital was a hoax. The hospital will reopen shortly."

Sheriff's officials added that "@OCSheriff investigators will work to identify who called in the threat so they can be held accountable."

There was a similar hoax bomb threat at the same hospital at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, sheriff's officials said .

"That does not change the law enforcement response to this call. @OCSheriff assets are being deployed to ensure the safety of our community," sheriff's officials tweeted late Saturday.

"Throughout the duration of the call, @OCSheriff was in unified command with @OCFireAuthority and worked with hospital administration to ensure the safety of all patients and staff at the hospital. Thank you to our partners for taking this threat seriously and working with us."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laguna hillsorange countyhoaxhospitalbomb threat
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman, man killed in apparent murder-suicide; children found unharmed
Mater Dei HS president leaving in wake of alleged hazing probe
LA County sees another steep rise in COVID hospitalizations
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners Saturday
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
Rose Parade: Pasadena's beloved tradition returns amid omicron surge
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
Show More
LA County crews scramble to clean up after massive sewage spill
Pope Francis on new year: Pandemic is hard, but focus on the good
New label for genetically modified food products now in effect
Pregnant woman is shot at New Year's Eve party in Santa Clarita
UC Riverside among US colleges returning to online classes
More TOP STORIES News