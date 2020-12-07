Bond Fire: Evacuation orders lifted for OC blaze - but red-flag conditions return

The fire, which started Wednesday night near Silverado Canyon, has burned at least 7,375 acres and is 50% contained. The flames have destroyed 28 structures and damaged 19. At least two firefighters have been injured battling the flames.
BOND FIRE MAP: See areas under mandatory, voluntary evacuation orders
On Sunday, authorities lifted evacuation orders for Modjeska Canyon and nearby areas, reducing them to an evacuation warning. Evacuation warnings in Lake Forest and the Foothill Ranch area were also lifted.
A new red flag warning was issued for Orange County Sunday afternoon, meanings strong winds are expected to increase the danger of fire spread. The red flag warning lasts until Tuesday night.
The Bond Fire began when a house fire spread to nearby brush in Silverado Canyon.