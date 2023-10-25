Bonita High senior earns rare perfect score on AP computer science exam

Bonita High senior Nathan Kwan earned a perfect score on his AP Computer Science Principles exam - an accomplishment so rare that less than 1% of AP CSP exam takers achieve this feat.

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California senior has earned a rare perfect score on his Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles exam.

Nathan Kwan attends Bonita High in La Verne. He scored a 5 on his AP CSP exam. This accomplishment is so rare, less than 1% of AP CSP exam takers achieve a perfect score.

Nathan has been coding since he was just a fifth-grader, according to a statement from Bonita High.

AP CSP is an introductory college-level course, where students learn to design and evaluate solutions and to apply computer science principles to solve problems. Kwan said he enjoys the hands-on course because it allows him to apply code solutions in real-world applications of computer science and think outside the box, the statement read.

"Although I did well on the practice questions in class, I didn't think I would get everything right," Kwan said. "I was surprised at first, but I'm happy to have done so well on the exam."

Bonita AP CSP teacher John McGarvey said he's not surprised that Nathan aced the exam.

"He puts in the work, asks the right questions and has the discipline to work hard. This combination of traits will serve him well in college and beyond," McGarvey said.

Nathan is also a talented vocalist earning recognition from the Southern California Vocal Association. He was invitated to sing in one of the association's regional Honor Choirs, an honor extended to approximately 250 skilled student performers this year, according to the school statement.

He hopes to attend Columbia in New York and major in biology or public health.

Nathan is the second Bonita High student in three years to earn a perfect score on the AP CSP exam. Bonita High Class of 2022 graduate Ashley Padres also received a perfect score on her AP CSP exam.