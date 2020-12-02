15-year-old donates thousands of books to Inglewood elementary school

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One 15-year-old is showing her generosity this Giving Tuesday. Alana Weisberg and her mom Jillion Weisberg dropped off thousands of donated books to ICEF Inglewood Elementary Charter Academy.
"During this pandemic, we've been struggling with trying to find ways to put books in our kids' hands without depleting our whole library," said Nicole Peters, principal at ICEF Inglewood Elementary. "And this is just a great way for us to be able to give books, you know, to our students."
Alana Weisberg started Bookworm Global in March, a philanthropic organization that collects and donates books as a way to promote literacy in underserved communities.
"I realized that I could collect and distribute books fairly easily by doing posts on social media," Alana Weisberg said.
"I just want to be one of the smartest kids when I'm in sixth grade so I can get a head start on learning and have a great vocabulary," said Skylyn Scott, a 5th grader at ICEF Inglewood Elementary.
Bookworm global donated about 2,000 books to ICEF Inglewood Elementary. Alana Weisberg said she wants to make sure every kid has the chance to enjoy reading as much as she does.
"When I'm bored, I go and I read a book and I want someone to be excited to read and want to go read in their free time and be able to love reading as much as I do," Alana Weisberg said.
Since March, Alana and her volunteers have donated nearly 20,000 books across the country using social media and by word of mouth.
"Reading is important because it helps you go through in life," Scott said. "And makes you learn new things."
