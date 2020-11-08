Borderline shooting victims remembered by Thousand Oaks community on two-year anniversary

On the second anniversary of the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, the 12 victims were remembered on Saturday, with a growing memorial outside the bar that includes a dozen ceramic sculptures.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif (KABC) -- On the second anniversary of the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, the 12 victims were remembered on Saturday, with a growing memorial outside the bar that includes a dozen ceramic sculptures.

Visitors left flowers at the memorial in Thousand Oaks, with the memories painfully fresh for loved ones and friends of the victims.

"It's a really hard time and being two years today, it seems like yesterday. But then on other days, it seems like it's been so long ago," said Lisa Morris, a friend of one of the victims.

Remembering the victims of Borderline
Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.


The anniversary of the tragedy was marked with tributes, including a car cruise joined by lines of vehicles. One of the vehicles honored Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, who died while saving lives.

"They're just such beautiful people. I miss them so much," said one mourner.

A local artist created 12 ceramic totems featuring the names of the victims. On Saturday, he gave smaller replicas of his artwork to family members.
"It's emotional to see all of the kids with no reason something happened to them," said artist Ali Alinejad.

The day's memorial activities also included line dancing. The Borderline Bar was known for being a place to dance and have fun with friends.

"It felt like home to everybody, so it didn't matter what you were doing at Borderline -- you were having a good time," said Amanda Felix.

RELATED: Borderline Bar and Grill opens new location in Agoura Hills
