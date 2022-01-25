localish

Borinquen brings the flavors of Puerto Rico to SoCal

LANCASTER, Calif. -- Jessica Pacheco wants people to know about Puerto Rican food. The chef and owner of Borinquen in Lancaster loves when people come to her restaurant and try her unique dishes.

"Borinquen comes from a passion for food," she said. The distinct taste comes from Spanish and African influences, as well as the Tano, the original inhabitants of Puerto Rico.

While they do serve typical Spanish food that most people already know, Borinquen stands out because it is all prepared with specific Puerto Rican flavors.

"When you taste our food, you see the difference," said Pacheco. Some of the most popular menu items are the empanadas and pulled pork served with arroz con gandules, or rice with pigeon peas.

It's important to Jessica to share this taste of her homeland with people, a taste that many may not have experienced before. "That means so much to me," she said.

These flavors bring back some customers' memories of their families' home cooking. The nostalgic taste makes them emotional.

Pacheco said, "I've had people that have come here, and they've cried, they have literally cried, and I'm not exaggerating that."

Borinquen
653 W Lancaster Blvd
Lancaster, CA 93534

borinquen.business
Borinquenauthenticpuertoricancusine
