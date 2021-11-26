IE Boston Market closes without notice, leaving customers without their prepaid Thanksgiving meals

Business

Boston Market closes without notice, leaving customers without their prepaid Thanksgiving meals

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Customers who showed up at a Boston Market in Rancho Cucamonga to pick up their preordered Thanksgiving meals got an unpleasant surprise when they arrived at the restaurant.

A shocking sign was posted on the door that read: "No employees showing up today. We are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!"

Customers were in disbelief when they found out the restaurant was closed.

"I have family coming over, and it's just a shame that Boston Market did this to all the people," said Arthur Lozano, a disappointed customer.

Customer Frankia Medina said she didn't receive any type of notice beforehand and now has to figure out what to serve for dinner.

"They're not open, there's nothing to pick up, and even worse it's my birthday," said Moya Morgan.

Another sign posted at the location suggested to order food from a Coco's Bakery nearby.

Eyewitness News reached out to Boston Market, but has not received a response.

