Bow and arrow attack in Echo Park leaves man hospitalized, LAPD says

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot with an arrow launched from a bow in Echo Park, authorities said.

The attack was reported shortly before 8 a.m. near a gas station in the 1400 block of Sunset Boulevard, just west of Dodger Stadium, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to a hospital in unknown condition after the arrow struck him in the shoulder, according to the LAPD.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident, and a description of a suspect was not available.

Police responded after a man was shot with an arrow in Echo Park on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. OnScene

The possible motive for the attack was also unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.