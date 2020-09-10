Business

Bowling Alleys anxious to get rolling, wait for Covid-19 reopening guidelines

By
REDLANDS (KABC) -- A neighborhood staple could be on the verge of vanishing from many local communities due to COVID-19. The operator of several bowling alleys says he's losing millions-- and he's concerned his industry may become extinct.

Like many businesses, Empire Bowl in Redlands has been shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's left regular bowlers without a place to play their favorite sport.

"This is their home. People have bowled here for 60 plus years," said Jennifer Lujan, Manager.

For owner Will Mossonette and his partner, who run seven bowling alleys in Southern California, it's heartbreaking. His father's 40 year legacy had been passed on to him.

"That was always my intention to do the same to my kids. I never once ever thought that was going to happen," said Mossonette. "It's an overwhelming feeling."

Nearly 200 employees have been without work; some having to find other jobs.

"I'm at my breaking point emotionally. I can't do it anymore," said Lujan. "My savings account is at 19-cents, we're not getting any relief."

Bowling alleys were allowed to reopen in June for 14 days before being shut down again. So safety measures are in place.

"We have 20-30,000 square foot buildings we can easily socially distance," said Mossonette.

"We use our sprayer... it's an electro-magnetic sprayer. There's a chemical that kills covid-19 in it," said Wayne Phelps, Manager of Empire Bowl.

The bowling alley owners and managers remain hopeful that they'll be able to open again for their regulars. But once that happens, it will only be at 25% capacity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronavirus californiabowlingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Dorado Fire: Evacuations ordered for Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks
LA County backs off trick-or-treating ban
Bobcat Fire: Foothill communities warned of potential evacuations
LA city, county in partnership with mobile app for COVID-19 contact tracing
U.S. Census 2020: Immigrant participation one of the biggest challenges
All 18 national forests in Calif. closed amid 'historic fire conditions'
Trump may have knowingly downplayed COVID risk, audio reveals
Show More
Man charged with trying to abduct girl from her blind father
Data in recent years shows racial disparities in stops by LA law enforcement
Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68
How your community can lose money when you don't fill out the census
Why is the sky so orange in the Bay Area?
More TOP STORIES News