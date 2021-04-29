Community & Events

LA's oldest bowling alley is reopening in Highland Park

Highland Park Bowl opened in 1927. It was a popular spot during prohibition.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA's oldest bowling alley is reopening

HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- Highland Park Bowl, the oldest operating bowling alley in L.A., is reopening.

"It feels amazing and it's great to see the city starting to slowly kind of revive," said co-owner Dimitri Komarov.

Komarov and his partners closed Highland Park Bowl for 15 months due to the pandemic.

But bowling alleys in L.A. County have recently been reopening at 25% capacity.

"We were forced to close and, unfortunately, through all the pandemic phases, bowling was never allowed," he said.

Komarov said their landlord gave them a break on rent. They created and sold merchandise to create some income.

But with guests able to return to bowling alleys, they have some new restrictions.

They're only opening four of their bowling lanes and you can only have six people maximum at your reservation.

Check out the video for more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshighland parklos angeles countycommunity journalistbowlingin the communitysports
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News