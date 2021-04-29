LA's oldest bowling alley is reopening in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- Highland Park Bowl, the oldest operating bowling alley in L.A., is reopening."It feels amazing and it's great to see the city starting to slowly kind of revive," said co-owner Dimitri Komarov.Komarov and his partners closed Highland Park Bowl for 15 months due to the pandemic.But bowling alleys in L.A. County have recently been reopening at 25% capacity."We were forced to close and, unfortunately, through all the pandemic phases, bowling was never allowed," he said.Komarov said their landlord gave them a break on rent. They created and sold merchandise to create some income.But with guests able to return to bowling alleys, they have some new restrictions.They're only opening four of their bowling lanes and you can only have six people maximum at your reservation.Check out the video for more.