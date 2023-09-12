WATCH LIVE

Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve is a nature lover's paradise in Pennsylvania

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 6:53PM
NEW HOPE, Pa. -- Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve is a place where nature-lovers, pollinators, people and wildlife converge to create a diverse ecosystem of unrivaled beauty and serenity nestled right along the Delaware River in Buck's County, Pennsylvania.

There are 134 acres of woodland, meadows, ponds and plants to explore.

The preserve is open year-round.

And by providing the area with native plants and trees, the ecologically diverse preserve serves an important purpose in sustaining a healthy ecosystem for animals and people alike.

To find out more about educational opportunities and events calendar at the preserve, please visit https://bhwp.org.

