Box truck explodes on street in Boyle Heights, damaging nearby vehicles and homes

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A box truck exploded Thursday morning on a street in Boyle Heights, damaging nearby vehicles and shattering windows of homes, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 900 block of South Grande Vista Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scena and quickly extinguished a fire, in the truck's cargo area, that was caused by the blast, the LAFD said.

"While the specific cause of the fire has yet to be determined, investigators are pursuing the possibility that one of several propane tanks stored within the vehicle may have been leaking," the Fire Department said in a statement.