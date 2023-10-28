11-year-old boy critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver while riding scooter in Lancaster

An 11-year-old boy was riding his scooter in Lancaster when he was struck and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An 11-year-old boy was riding his scooter in Lancaster on Friday night when he was struck and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fifth Street East and Avenue H-14, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The boy was crossing the street at the time of the impact, a sheriff's spokesperson said. The hit-and-run suspect in a black vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

The driver of a second vehicle, who was struck either by the suspect or by debris from the collision, remained at the scene authorities said.

The child was airlifted to a hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.