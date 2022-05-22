Boyle Heights school inspires dozens of 1st-generation Latino students with first-ever Career Day

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dolores Mission School in Boyle Heights held its first Career Day on Saturday.Dozens of first-generation 8th graders and high school students from the school's community, including the High School Scholars Program attended.They were there to listen to about 30 Latino, first-generation college graduates and professionals in several fields like medicine, law, business, and engineering."I just want to learn more about different careers and also see if there's any opportunities available for me," said Hannie Ramirez, a student interested in business."I'm just here to get more information about different careers like, with college being so close to me, said student Emily Sabanero, a student interested in architecture. "I really want to know like what the right career choice is for me."The school says it wants students to see successful role models who look like them, to help inspire them to dream big.