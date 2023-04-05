LAPD searching for motorcyclist after 13-year-old boy loses leg in hit-and-run crash

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a hit-and-run suspect after a 13-year-old boy lost his leg in a crash.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a hit-and-run suspect after a 13-year-old boy lost his leg in a crash.

The boy was crossing Whittier Boulevard at Orme Avenue in a crosswalk about 3:30 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a motorcyclist, LAPD said in a news release.

New video of the crash's aftermath shows the motorcyclist fall to the ground and tumble as the bike skids across the street.

The motorcyclist gets up, dusts himself off and then gestures angrily. He then takes off.

"The suspect remounted his motorcycle and fled the scene eastbound on Whittier Boulevard, failing to stop and identify himself or render aid as required by law," police said.

The victim, 13-year-old Joshua Mora, lost his right leg in the crash and is still in critical condition in the hospital.

The suspect was described only as a male. The motorcycle was described as black, with damage that occurred during the collision, police said.

A $25,0000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help identify the motorcyclist.

City News Service contributed to this report.