Suspect sought after Boyle Heights shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

A suspect is sought after a shooting in Boyle Heights left one person dead and another injured, police said.
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is sought after a shooting in Boyle Heights left one person dead and another injured, police said.

Los Angeles police said officers witnessed a shooting involving two suspects just after 11 p.m. Wednesday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue and N. Savannah Street.

LAPD took one suspect in custody and another remains at large. During the search for the suspects, police say officers fired at one of the suspects, who was armed.

It was during the search that officers also found two male victims from the initial shooting. Both were transported to a hospital, but one of the victims later died. The condition of the second victim was not known.

It is not clear if the suspects were struck by gunfire.

No officers were injured in the shooting.
