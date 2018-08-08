Boyle Heights shooting leaves 1 man dead

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An 18-year-old man died after being shot in Boyle Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred shortly after 12 p.m. at the corner of 1st Street and State Street.

The victim's grandparents reportedly believe he was part of Homeboy Industries, a program that helps former gang members and convicts turn around their lives.

Investigators have yet to provide a suspect description or possible motive.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingshootinghomicidehomicide investigationman shotBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to blaze
Holy Fire: Arson suspect gives interview prior to arrest
Holy Fire burns 6,200 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona line
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Banning teachers hold 3-day strike over added instructional hours
Faye Spanos, wife of Chargers owner Alex Spanos, dies at 92
Long Beach has most 'nice days' among all US cities
Man at New Mexico compound trained kids for school shootings
Show More
New program that observes baby's behavior can help boost mom's mood
Man accused of sexually assaulting children in Sylmar
Man found dead near business in Hawthorne
LA drug raid: 22 arrested in cartel-connected smuggling operation
USC president officially steps down amid ongoing scandals
More News