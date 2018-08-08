Boyle Heights shooting leaves 1 man dead

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --An 18-year-old man died after being shot in Boyle Heights on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred shortly after 12 p.m. at the corner of 1st Street and State Street.
The victim's grandparents reportedly believe he was part of Homeboy Industries, a program that helps former gang members and convicts turn around their lives.
Investigators have yet to provide a suspect description or possible motive.
