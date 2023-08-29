Burglary suspects arrested after allegedly breaking into same Bradbury home 5 times in 10 days

A brazen group of burglars believed to be responsible for five break-ins at the same Bradbury home over the span of a week and a half are finally behind bars.

BRADBURY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brazen group of burglars believed to be responsible for five break-ins at the same Bradbury home over the span of a week and a half are finally behind bars.

Despite the arrests, homeowner Jon Barker says she's not resting any easier.

"I'm scared. I'm really scared," said Barker. "I hate to tell you this, but under the current Prop 47 leniency policies, they'll be back."

The first burglary happened on Aug. 14 at Barker's home. She's not living in the home while it's undergoing a renovation project, but her surveillance cameras picked up three burglarers breaking into a back door around 7 a.m. They stayed on the property for more than four hours, stealing nearly $200,000 in property.

"They went through the whole house, they went upstairs, they went through every nook and cranny."

Barker said not only did they return later that night but came back again over the weekend. She said they came a fourth time during Tropical Storm Hilary.

But when they came back a fifth time the following weekend, a company that she hired to monitor her cameras live were able to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who stopped five suspects as they were leaving the property.

Detectives said they're currently investigating whether any of the suspects might have been involved in other burglaries in the area.

But Barker said she's concerned that if they're only charged with misdemeanor crimes, they'll be out of jail and back on the streets soon.

"There is a likelihood that they'll be back. It's not just frustrating, it's terrifying. I'm seriously contemplating leaving Southern California."