The home that appeared in the iconic 70s sitcom "The Brady Bunch" is on the market again, and it could be yours for $5.5 million.

'Brady Bunch' home in Studio City up for sale at $5.5 million

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The home that appeared in the "The Brady Bunch" is up for sale again.

HGTV, which owns the 5,000 square foot Studio City home, has put it on the market.

It can be all yours for $5.5 million.

The listing agent says the house was meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the 70's sitcom.