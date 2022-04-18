earth day

Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out Part 2

Little Farms, Big Movement: Branching Out

In this Branching Out episode, follow along as Ginger Zee and her family meet the farmers behind Apricot Lane Farms (also known as "The Biggest Little Farm") and learn more about a new eco-friendly farming movement.

To celebrate Earth Day with National Geographic, ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron take their family on a high energy, eco-friendly road trip. From treetops to forests and oceans to farms, they connect with National Geographic Explorers to learn about solutions to help protect our planet and create a greener future.

The series, produced by ABC Localish, captures the science and exploration of a family going out on a limb to explore and restore our ever-changing world.

Watch more at https://bit.ly/NGBranchingOut.
