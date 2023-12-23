Sunland family's Christmas display pays tribute to boy who succumbed to tumor

SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jaxon Curiel was just 5 years old when he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

He was treated at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, where his strength and loving spirit inspired the staff.

After a courageous 17-month battle, Jaxon passed away in September, just a month after he turned 7.

The Curiel family's dear friends Lindsey and Dan Aguilar were there for them every step of the way.

And now, this holiday season, they're paying a special tribute to Jaxon.

The Aguilars put up a big holiday light display every year at their Sunland home but this time they are including a special tribute to Jaxon.

At the very top, overshadowing all the other lights is the message BRAVE FOR JAXON, flanked by two angels.

At ground level is a sign explaining the message and urging people to donate to St. Jude's in Jaxon's honor.

"We're going to have this on the roof of our house," said Lindsey Aguilar. "People are going to ask themselves, who's Jaxon? Then having the signs in front with QR codes. So anyone who feels moved by his story - if they look up Brave for Jaxon, they'll hopefully want to donate and give back to St. Jude's, which gave our friends so much."

The families invite you to visit 10144 Wheatland Ave. in Sunland to enjoy the lights and feel the spirit of Christmas through Jaxon's story and maybe make a donation to St. Jude's in his memory.

You can also donate to St. Jude's in Jaxon's honor at this link.