Brea police investigating after person found dead in burned-out vehicle

City News Service
Friday, March 24, 2023 1:05AM
Brea police were investigating the death of a person found in a burned-out vehicle Thursday.

BREA, Calif. (CNS) -- Brea police were investigating the death of a person found in a burned-out vehicle Thursday.

Police were dispatched to Carbon Canyon Road east of Olinda Village just before 5:40 a.m. regarding the roadside vehicle fire, police said.

When Brea firefighters put the blaze out officers found the body in the vehicle, police said.

Investigators were working to identify of the victim and the fire's cause, police said.

Anyone who has information helpful to investigators was asked to call Detective Sgt. Jason Celmer at 714-990-7741 or email jcelmer@cityofbrea.net.

