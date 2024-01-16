Homicide investigation underway after police respond to Brea home, authorities say

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was launched after police responded Tuesday afternoon to a home in Brea, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available about the incident, which prompted the closure of the 1400 block of Whittier Avenue, about a mile east of Harbor Boulevard.

About 3:30 p.m., video from AIR7 HD showed police officers and vehicles on the street outside the home, which was cordoned off with yellow tape. It was unclear how long investigators had been at the scene.

A residential street in Brea was shut down after police responded to a home and launched a homicide investigation. KABC

A watch commander with the Brea Police Department confirmed that the investigation was underway but was unable to provide additional information, including the identity of a possible victim and whether a suspect was being sought.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.