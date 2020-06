EMBED >More News Videos A peaceful protest organized by local church leaders was held in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of demonstrators joined a peaceful march in Brea on Tuesday. The march took a powerful turn when protesters later moved to a silent protest in front of police.During the silent protest, everyone stooped down to their knees in clam solidarity in front of police officers.Officers looked on and stood in place as dozens of demonstrators could be seen kneeling.The protest in Brea was one of several held throughout Southern California demanding justice after the in-custody death of George Floyd by Minnesota police.