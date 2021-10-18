Breast Cancer 5K walk takes over DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the spirit of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, people in pink took over downtown Los Angeles in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.The event was set up by the American Cancer Society. Among the participants were survivors who were excited to support the cause."I am a new one. I was diagnosed in July. I had a double mastectomy in August," said Leah Cooper, a breast cancer survivor. "And I was cleared for exercise yesterday by my doctors and so today is my first day out."Loulou Matayar was another survivor who participated in the walk."[It's] really special and actually really emotional in a different way this year," said Matayar. "I am a recent survivor of breast cancer. So, I wanted to be able to support."According to the organization, nearly 300,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and nearly four million breast cancer survivors are living the U.S.Cooper said her experience changed her perspective."It was eye-opening. You know, I have always been aware and you get your mammogram and you donate and I have done walks before," said Cooper. "But until it hits you, you don't realize just how impactful it is and how many people are affected by it."Participants also raised money for the cause. According to the organization, more than $76 million is currently invested in breast cancer research grants. The money raised will also help provide resources to patients and educate people on prevention."Go get your mammograms. When you don't feel right go see your doctor," said Matayar.