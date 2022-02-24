Van Nuys school farm has been helping students for 40 years

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students at Lake Balboa College Preparatory School in Van Nuys don't only have classrooms on their campus, they also have a farm.Brenda Schwartz has been caring for the animals at the farm since 1982. With her 40th anniversary coming up in March, she says she's seen what a vital role the farm has played in teaching students life lessons over the years."They can have a real-life experience here to see if they ever would like an animal. And it helps them to learn to be kind. If you can be kind to an animal, you could probably be kind to a person," said Schwarz.Every day, students go to the farm and Schwartz helps them care for and feed the animals."It is time-consuming; it does take time. I like what I do. I like to see the kids learn and enjoy," said Schwartz.Teachers and students say they are grateful for Schwart'z devotion to the farm."I was in a Jewish private school and now I'm at an amazing public school, but it was really hard for me with the whole change. So, the farm really helped me transition and Brenda was so welcoming," said sixth grade student Orly Rosen."She is the most important staff member at the school without question. She's seen generations of families and students that have come through here so she does a lot for the school and her dedication to the school is immeasurable," said Principal Robert Clarke.Schwartz says the school continually works on funding for upkeep with the land and animals."We do fundraising here at the school to help support the food for the animals and tools for our gardening," said Schwartz.Anyone who is interested in donating to the farm can reach out to the school's PTSA at VASPTSA1@gmail.com.Follow Amanda on social media: